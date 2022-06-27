Kirk Franklin & Maverick City Music

The BET Awards aired live last night from Los Angeles. Here are the big 2022 BET Awards winners and highlights.

It’s that time again. Culture’s biggest night, the 2022 BET Awards, aired live from the Microsoft Theater in L.A. Live. Once again holding down hosting duties this year was Taraji P. Henson who is also executive producer of the broadcast.

Presenters included Idris Elba, Irv Gotti, Ne-Yo, Sanaa Lathan, the cast of Tyler Perry’s Sistas, and Janelle Monàe who took the opportunity to give a middle finger to the Supreme Court in light of the recent decision scrap Roe vs. Wade and the federal protections for abortion rights. Meanwhile, performers included Chance The Rapper and Joey Bada$$, GIVĒON, Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Latto, Lizzo, and Muni Long who we recently had a chance to interview.

There were a number of highlights throughout the awards show, but here are a few of the big moments.

KIRK FRANKLIN X MAVERICK CITY

There were a few great Kirk Franklin x Maverick City moments. Not only did they deliver a memorable performance, but Kirk Franklin invited the collective to the podium as he received his award. After a speech about the previous generation refusing to hand the baton to the next generation, both in music and the church, he gave his award to Maverick City. It was a beautiful, selfless and educational moment.

LATTO PERFORMS WITH YOUNG DIRTY BASTARD AND MARIAH CAREY

Latto bringing Young Dirty Bastard out to perform with her as a throw back to the original “Fantasy (Remix)” was a dope moment, not only for Young Dirty Bastard, but for 90’s kids who needed a little nostalgia. Then to bring out the diva herself, Mariah Carey? That performance, and being able to bring out a legend like Mariah, elevated Latto from newcomer to superstar.

ROE VS. WADE COMMENTARY

Host Taraji P. Henson took some time to comment on the Supreme Court’s Roe vs. Wade stating, “It’s about damn time we talk about the fact that guns have more rights than a woman. It’s a sad day in America. A weapon that can take lives has more power than a woman who can give life, if she chooses to.”

Meanwhile, Jazmine Sullivan urged men to stand up for abortion rights and Janelle Monáe raised her middle finger in the air stating, “Fuck you, Supreme Court”.

JACK HARLOW AND BRANDY PERFORM TOGETHER

We all knew the beef wasn’t real, but Jack Harlow and Brandy turned it into a dope moment. While performing his hit record “First Class”, Brandy came out and performed her previously released freestyle dissing Harlow before the two hugged. It was an overall dope moment for the culture.

DIDDY TRIBUTE

As expected, the Diddy tribute was one of the biggest moments of the show. They went back to his days as an intern at Uptown Records with Jodeci providing the musical backdrop. Mary J Blige performed “I’m Goin’ Down). The Lox and Lil Kim joined Diddy for a performance of “All About The Benjamins. Busta Rhymes then graced the stage for a performance of “Pass The Coirvoisier”. The performance ended with video of his long time love Kim Porter before Faith Evans closed out singing “I’ll Be Missing You”. One of the crowning moments rapper turned Belizean politician, Shyne, joining Diddy for a rendition of his hit record “Bad Boys” with updated lyrics befitting a Leader of the Opposition.

Once the performances were over, a masked Ye came out and paid tribute to his favourite artist before Diddy delivered a passionate and emotional speech. He was clearly overwhelmed and thankful. He took time to thank his mom, his father, previous Bad Boy artists, Bishop TD Jakes, and former loves Cassie Ventura and Kim Porter. He even offered to pay for the commercials that didn’t air because of the length of his speech. It was a very inspirational moment and a celebration of a very successful and ongoing career.





SEE BELOW FOR A FULL LIST OF THE 2022 BET AWARDS WINNERS

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

JAZMINE SULLIVAN

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

THE WEEKND

Best Group

BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC

Best Collaboration

ESSENCE – WIZKID FEAT. JUSTIN BIEBER & TEMS

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

MEGAN THEE STALLION

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

KENDRICK LAMAR

Video of the Year

FAMILY TIES BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR

SMOKIN OUT THE WINDOW BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC

Video Director of the Year

ANDERSON .PAAK A.K.A. DIRECTOR .PAAK

Best New Artist

LATTO

Album of the Year

AN EVENING WITH SILK SONIC, BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON.PAAK, SILK SONIC

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

WE WIN, LIL BABY X, KIRK FRANKLIN

BET Her

GOOD MORNING GORGEOUS, MARY J. BLIGE

Best International Act

TEMS (NIGERIA)

Best Movie

KING RICHARD

Best Actor

WILL SMITH, KING RICHARD

Best Actress

ZENDAYA, EUPHORIA | SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

YoungStars Award

MARSAI MARTIN

Sportswoman of the Year Award

NAOMI OSAKA

Sportsman of the Year Award

STEPHEN CURRY