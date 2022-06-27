Kanye West mastered the art of going incognito after turning up to the BET Awards 2022 unannounced with his face completely hidden.

The star-studded awards ceremony got underway at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday evening, with Taraji P Henson doing the honours of hosting the event, which celebrates Black excellence in music, TV, film, sport and showbiz.

It was a particularly momentous night for hip hop mogul Diddy, who received the lifetime achievement award for his incredible impact on the culture, stemming back to the glory days of his label Bad Boy Records in the 1990s.

Diddy, 52, was given another treat in the form of Kanye, 45, making a surprise appearance to present him with the award.

But of course, it wouldn’t be Kanye if he didn’t claim some of the spotlight for himself. The All Of The Lights rapper arrived on stage in an all black outfit, consisting of a rustic hooded jacket, T-shirt, jeans, gloves and a mask that covered his entire head.

To put the cherry on top, the rapper popped on a pair of sunglasses just in case the full face cover wasn’t dark enough.