June 12 is one of the most memorable days in Nigeria’s political history. It is the day regarded as the country’s freest and fairest presidential election held.

The election result was cancelled and the presumed winner, Moshood Abiola, later detained. The Buhari administration declared June 12 Democracy Day, although the country also celebrates May 29 as the day of transfer of power between administrations.

The Nigerian government declared Monday, June 13, a public holiday to mark this year’s Democracy Day.

