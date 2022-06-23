By David Royal

It was a sad day in Lagos, as an 18-seater yellow bus heading towards the Maryland area of the state was engulfed by fire.

The incident occurred on Thursday, June 22, at the popular Obanikoro bus stop, very close to Awoof fast food.

An eyewitness who pleaded for anonymity told Vanguard that the driver who did not want his bus to be seized by officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) who were on patrol, parked his bus in the middle of the road when one of the LASTMA operatives opened the bonnet of the bus and pulled out the fuel pump which led to the fire outbreak.

It is not clear exactly how many people were on the bus, but witnesses said there were passengers who ran out of the bus immediately after they noticed the fire.

It was, however, gathered that the LASTMA operatives also destroyed properties and wounded some eyewitnesses and okada riders who attempted to stop them from running away.

Vanguard also gathered from an eyewitness that LASTMA operatives in recent times have turned the said location of the incident into an ‘oil well’, stating that they mount at the spot every day to extort money from motorists and seize vehicles of those who refuse to comply.

It was also gathered that before other drivers and passersby could rally round to put out the fire, the bus was already burnt completely beyond recognition.

Watch live video here:

https://fb.watch/dQ4jW9yiHo/

See photos below:

