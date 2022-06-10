By Fortune Eromosele

The U.S Commision for International Relegious Freedom (USCIRF) on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to the Dunamis Church Glory Dome in Abuja.

The delegation was led by the Commissioner, Mr Frederick Davie, accompanied by Mr Zachary Udin, Researcher, Ms. Madeline Velturo, Policy Analyst, and Mr Daniel Rhema, Political Officer.

They were accompanied on the glory dome tour by Dr Paul and Dr Mrs Becky Enenche.

See pictures below: