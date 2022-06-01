President Buhari with L-R: Ambassador of Nigeria to Spain Amb. Demola Seriki, Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama, King of Spain His Majesty King Filipe VI, Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. José Manuel Albares and Ambassador of Spain to Nigeria Amb. Juan Sell at the Zarzuela Palace, Madrid on 1st June 2022



President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met with His Majesty, King Filipe VI at the Zarzuela Palace, Madrid.

President Muhammadu Buhari had departed Abuja for Madrid, Spain on a State Visit at the invitation of the Spanish President, Pedro Sanchez alongside Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare and the Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora.

All photos are credited to Bayo Omoboriowo, Personal Photographer to President of Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari

President Buhari with King of Spain His Majesty, King Filipe VI at the Zarzuela Palace, Madrid on 1st June 2022