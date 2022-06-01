President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met with His Majesty, King Filipe VI at the Zarzuela Palace, Madrid.
President Muhammadu Buhari had departed Abuja for Madrid, Spain on a State Visit at the invitation of the Spanish President, Pedro Sanchez alongside Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare and the Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora.
All photos are credited to Bayo Omoboriowo, Personal Photographer to President of Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari