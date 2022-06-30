.

President Buhari receives a presentation from a Nigerian Professional footballer based in Lisbon Saviour Godwin and Chima Akas and their agent Adelaja Abraham. With them is CEO Diaspora Commission Abike Dabiri, Ambassador of Nigeria to Portugal Amb. Alex Kefas and Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare during a meeting with Select Nigerians in Portugal on 29th June 2022

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday night in Lisbon, Portugal, met with a selected number of Nigerians living is Lisbon, Portugal, reiterating the commitment of his administration to ensure that that the Nigerian government will be ever ready to support her citizens in diasporal.

.

.

President Buhari with L-R: Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama, Francisca Agunloye and her children (Michelle, Fransisca, and Annabelle), CEO Diaspora Commission Abike Dabiri, and Ambassador of Nigeria to Portugal Amb. Alex Kefas as he meets with Select Nigerians in Portugal on 29th June 2022

.

.

.

.

.

.