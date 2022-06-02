The Queen’s Trooping the Colour celebration took place on June 2, and the Royals were pictured on their famous balcony, noticeably without Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry were in town for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, but they were noticeably absent when the Royal Family took their famous picture on the balcony at Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour celebration on June 2. It was previously announced that Meghan and Harry would not be on the balcony for the annual flypast, as only working members of the royal family and some of their children were invited this time around. Meghan and Harry decided to step down from their royal duties in 2020, and watched the Trooping the Colour parade from the Major General’s Office instead.

However, Kate Middleton and Prince William, along with their three children, were alongside the Queen for the celebrations. Other royal family members on the balcony included Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Essex. “After careful consideration, the Queen has decided that this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday the 2nd of June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen,” a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace explained.

The Trooping the Colour event, which celebrated Queen Elizabeth II’s 96th birthday, was the kick-off to a weekend full of Platinum Jubilee events. The Platinum Jubilee marks 70 years of service for Queen Elizabeth II. She hit her 70th anniversary in February, making her the first British monarch to ever do so.