The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has urged adoration members to stop castigating Bishop Callistus Onaga and Catholic Church in Enugu.

The fiery priest gave the warning while addressing members of the Adoration who converged at the adoration ground on Wednesday in Enugu for prayers.

Mbaka, who returned to the Adoration ground since it was shut down by Bishop Onaga, urged them to keep away from the ground in obedience to His Lordship order.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in spite of the closure, hundreds of the Adoration faithful have continued to converge at the ground on a daily basis.

Addressing them, Mbaka reminded them that closure of the Adoration was still in force as all activities remained suspended in obedience to the directive of the Catholic Bishop.

Mbaka said: “I’m a priest of the Catholic Church and the Bishop is my father, I swore an oath to obey him and his successors. I can not do otherwise.”

He appealed to them to henceforth, stop castigating the Bishop or Enugu Catholic Church but to pray and bless them.

The cleric also urged them to continue praying for Mr Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party stressing that he was one of them, a brother and friend.

“I have come to bless you and to dismiss you, I don’t want you to go to the main road. I don’t want you to be pugnacious or to be cantankerous.

“I don’t want the adorers to be violent. I don’t want Adoration people to be classified as bandits for we are not bandits. We are obedient children of God, we love the mother church and the mother Church loves us so much,” Mbaka said.