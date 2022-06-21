.

By Miftaudeen Raji

Against the back of chiding the Labour Party (LP) and its supporters of only operating online without real-time structure, the party has come out to say its structure is massive beyond the conventional political party structure that people know.

A Delta federal lawmaker representing Aniocha North-South and Oshimili North-South. Ned Nwoko and former Governor Muazu Aliyu Babangida of Niger State had swiped Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi that they lacked the structure that could help them win the presidential election in Nigeria.

The spokesperson of the party, Yunusa Tanko while speaking on Arise News, Tuesday, said whoever thinks Labour Party is only popular is missing it.

He said the regular structure that people know is one where manipulation and intimidation take place.

Tanko noted that the Nigerian youths and elites who stood firm in the face of quagmire waiting for a leader to take Nigeria out of shackles form the teeming support that Labour Party is leveraging on.

The party spokesperson, who said that the Labour Party enjoys enabling support from the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, also informed that the party has support of 10 other political parties.

He said, “If they want the conventional structures, they shouldn’t be surprised, we have time. In the next few days or months to come, those structures and the flags of the Labour Party and the movement will be flying in every nook and corner of the country.

“They should also remember that no single human being can make a leader. It’s God and the God’s chosen time is now and when the people speak they speak with the voice of God Almighty and we believe God is on our side.

“The Nigerian people have suffered so much in the hands of people doing political nomadism. Such people are already jittery. They believe that if change happens their dynasty and plan to continue to hold people to disdain and disrespect will be over,” he said.

Tanko, who warned that Nigerians must resist an oppressive government, said the goal of the Labour Party was to help the Nigerian people including the downtrodden to become comfortable.

He said, “Nigeria is for all of us, and the best of us must be given the opportunity to lead the people and that’s what you will find in this movement.”