By Chinedu Adonu

The support group of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu State, Peter Mba held a unity walk to sensitize citizens on the need to get their Permanent Voters Card, PVC for the forthcoming general elections.

The mammoth crowd moved round major streets in Enugu sensitizing the populace on the need to get their voter’s card. The march terminated at Okpara Square.

In attendance were members of the Peter Mbah Support Group drawn from the 17 local government areas of the state.

Also in attendance are students from all tertiary institutions in Enugu State, who expressed the need for free, fair and credible elections in 2023.

In a chat, the Director General of the group, Emeka Ogbu-Nwobodo, said the purpose of the walk was to reemphasize the important of PVC registration to the general public.

“Our objectives for embarking on this are, physical fitness, endorsement of good governance in the state, sensitization of the people to obtain their PVC and using it to vote at elections, and garner support for our dear brother and boss, Dr. Peter Mbah, the PDP governorship candidate in the state.

He however called on well meaning residents of Enugu State to support the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Peter Mbah, describing him as the answer to the prayer of Enugu people.

On his part, the Chairman of Nkanu East Local Government Area, Sydney Ede admonished every Enugu resident who is of voting age to, as a matter of responsibility get their PVCs and ensure that they vote during the election.

Many of the participants who came to the march with their PVCs were rewarded with various prizes and other giveaways.