Pacegate Energy and Resources Limited (PEARL) in partnership with CES Energy Solutions and Jacam Catalyst has announced a one-day seminar and webinar themed “Scale Inhibitor, Application, and Monitoring”. The event which is scheduled to hold on the 2nd of June 2022 will feature experts from the upstream oil and gas sector who will share insights on the application and monitoring of antiscalants as a means of preventing oilfield scaling.



The free-to-attend webinar is designed to raise the participants’ practical awareness, share global trends and innovative industry developments. It will also create a platform to discuss and access the latest information on scale inhibitors processes, field applications of scale inhibitors as well as provide an update on the chemical’s supply chain in Nigeria.



Speaking on the event, the General Manager of Pacegate Energy & Resources Limited, Franklin Oranusih said ‘As the Nigerian oil & gas sector continues to grow, it is expedient that we consider and discuss the strategies and techniques to improve the sector. PEARL remains committed to engaging industry professionals and investors on pertinent industry issues. We believe that collaboration and open discourse will contribute immensely to adding more value to the sector.” “We hope that sessions like this will give insight into how to overcome prevailing sectoral challenges and prepare for the future.” He added.



The conference will feature experts in the chemical subsector of the oil and gas industry such as Sonia Hukil, Second Secretary (Commercial) & Trade Commissioner at Deputy High Commission of Canada to Nigeria; Dave Horton, Chief Technology Officer CES Energy Solution; Dallas Disney, Technical Service Director Jacam Catalyst; Humberto Padilla, Professional Director at Adizes Institute; Mihir Patel, Supply Chain Director, CES Energy Solutions; Franklin Oranusih, General Manager Sales and Technical at PEARL; Godwin Ejeh, General Manager Operations at PEARL as well as Ayodapo Keshinro, General Manager International Sales at Adipro International Corp.



In recognition of its contribution to manufacturing and related services of equipment in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, PEARL recently received the Nigeria Content Equipment Certificate (NCEC) from NCDMB.



Attendance is free, click here to register.

