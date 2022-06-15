In furtherance of its commitment to engaging stakeholders in the development of the Nigerian oil and gas industry, Pacegate Energy and Resources Limited (PEARL) recently held a one-day webinar and seminar to discuss and share insights on the application and monitoring of antiscalants as a means of preventing oilfield scaling.

The event themed “Scale Inhibitor, Application, and Monitoring” provided a platform for industry stakeholders to share innovative industry development, supply chain updates, analyse global trends and discuss practical ways to apply and monitor scale inhibitions in the Nigerian oil and gas sector. The event which was held in partnership with Canadian Energy Solutions (CES), and Jacam Catalyst had in attendance: Sonia Hukil, Second Secretary (Commercial) & Trade Commissioner at Deputy High Commission of Canada to Nigeria; Dave Horton, Chief Technology Officer CES Energy Solutions; Dallas Disney, Technical Service Director Jacam Catalyst; Mihir Patel, Supply Chain Director, CES Energy Solutions; Franklin Oranusih, General Manager Sales and Technical at PEARL; Godwin Ejeh, General Manager Operations at PEARL, Ayodapo Keshinro, General Manager International Sales at Adipro International Corp amongst others.

Scaling represents a major challenge for flow assurance as solid deposits grow over time in oil pipelines, valves, pumps etc. hindering the free flow of fluid with a significant reduction in production rates and equipment damages. The seminar highlighted the need for stakeholders to discuss the processes of applying and monitoring scale inhibitors to address the industry’s pertinent problems.

Speaking at the hybrid event, Franklin Oranusih, General Manager of Sales and Technical at PEARL said scaling is one of the prevailing sectoral challenges of the Nigerian oil and gas sector that affects the operations. In his words, “scale formation causes technical problems that lead to equipment damage and economic losses. Preventing it relies on discussing and understanding the composing of the scale, appropriate scale inhibitor, and early pre-treatment. However, the use of chemicals, acting as a scale inhibitor, has significantly proven to be the effective and economical approach to control scale deposition.”

The Second Secretary (Commercial) & Trade Commissioner at Deputy High Commission of Canada to Nigeria, Sonia Hukil also commented on the need for strategic interaction and collaborations to promote the advancement of the Nigerian oil and gas industry. She said, “Nigeria’s upstream sector contributes significantly to the country’s revenue but also there are commercial opportunities for Canadian companies in both the upstream and downstream sectors and it includes opportunities to provide training, technology, storage equipment and many others”.

Also commenting on the importance of collaboration, the Supply Chain Director at CES Energy Solutions, Mihir Patel said addressing difficult sectoral challenges effectively requires partnerships and sustainability. “To effectively navigate the supply chain market and ensure business continuity, companies must understand the factors that affect product pricing and the key drivers.” He added.

PEARL is an indigenous local content company that provides fluids and chemical solutions to various industries such as oil & gas, refineries, petrochemical, and transportation sectors of Nigeria’s economy. The company represents Canadian Energy Solutions (CES), exclusively across Africa. The components of Canadian Energy Solutions are formulated by PEARL in its production facility based in Nigeria and are distributed across the world under the brand name – ADIPRO.