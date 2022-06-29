.

Exactly 14years this month one of the leading Microfinance Banks in Nigeria, Peace Microfinance Bank opened its doors to customers in Abuja, the nation’s capital with a mission to identify and meet the needs of Microfinance banks clients

The bank in a statement signed by the Acting Managing Director, Judith Chinedu Onyishi said the bank since it’s inception in 2008 has continously helped in lubricating the country’s economy by providing soft financial support to small and micro businesses especially in the Federal Capital Territory where it operates .

She said, “This it has done in the past 14years by bringing unrivaled microfinance bank services to all and sundry who may need it through credit facilities (loans) and other financial services while providing value to our thousands of customers.”

She said as part of efforts to provide effective support to its growing customers, the bank has effectively rebranded its workforce by instituting a team of vibrant, highly skilled and competent staff equipped with 21st century knowledge of the sector.

She revealed that the bank had also appointed new board members to strengthen it’s internal processes to ensure top notch service to its customers.

The newly appointed members are, Jideofor Okoye who is the Chairman, Maduabuchi Mere, Patrick Irebo, Adaeze Anumba-Okoro.

According to her, the financial institution is more poised now than ever for a more seamless banking and satisfactory service to customers.

“Peace Microfinance bank invites everyone to step into a brighter future as they take their customers to new heights” she added.