Governor Udom Emmanuel has assured Nigerians that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is prepared to salvage the country from its present economic and security challenges.

Governor Emmanuel made this known on Tuesday at Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, on his arrival from the PDP Presidential Primaries which took place over the weekend in Abuja.

The Governor explained that Nigeria as a nation needs a visionary and creative leader who is prepared to proffer solutions to the nation’s challenges, pointing out that the Presidential Aspirants in PDP were qualified to offer their best in the race.

The Chief Executive who was one of the contenders in the Presidential primaries gave reasons for vying for the Presidential seat, noting that he was challenged with the present situation and had to step in to offer his service for the betterment of the country.

“While I was vying for the Presidential seat in the primaries, I made one thing clear that I am only making myself available if God wants to use me I will partner to rescue and restore Nigeria.

“The situation today in Nigeria needs someone who is creative, who has the capacity, the exposure, the knowledge, the sincerity of purpose and also who has the love for the people, because we can’t be challenged when we have people’’.

‘’All of us that went in for the Presidential Primaries in PDP are capable to take Nigeria out of where we are. The quest is not about our selfish interest, it is about the future generations unborn, that is why we are out to tell Nigerians that we are ready to salvage the situation”.

The Governor however, appealed to all aspirants and party faithful to work together towards the success and return of PDP to leadership at the center, assuring that the party will deplore all it resources in rebuilding the nation’s economy, and thanked Akwa Ibom people and Nigerians for supporting him.

“Let me make an appeal, all of us can come back as a team to work for the success of the party, once the party takes center stage I am sure every one of us will have what to contribute”.

The Governor further assured Akwa Ibom people that his administration is poised towards the completion of projects before the end of his administration saying, “we have put enough things on ground, the foundation of what will actually bring back the economic growth of this state.

“we have a lot to show, we are ending well, we are ending strong, watch what will happen in the next 12 months”, the Governor assured.