By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has described the dismal performance of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Saturday’s Governorship Election in Ekiti state as an indication that Nigerians have rejected self-serving partisans who make up the PDP.

APC in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Barr. Felix Morka said Nigerians are not deceived by PDP’s claim of being on a rescue mission of the the country.

“Unsurprisingly, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) finished a distant third position in the just-concluded election. Despite its claim to a self-serving and self-assigned rescue mission of Nigeria, the people of Ekiti State and, by extension, Nigerians are not, in any way, deceived by the ceaseless propaganda of a desperate party that only seeks a return to power to continue its ruinous escapades.

“As we inch towards the 2023 general elections, we urge the people of Ekiti State and Nigerians, in general, to sustain their support for our party by voting overwhelmingly for all APC candidates as the party remains unwavering in its commitment to improving the quality of governance and standard of living of all Nigerians”, the APC stated.

While it thanked Ekiti people for reaffirming their confidence in her by rallying round the Governor-Elect, Biodun Oyebanji, APC said without a doubt, “the well-deserved victory is an eloquent testimony of the acceptance of our Party under the visionary leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, the sagacity of our National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, and the uncommon commitment of other members of the National Working Committee NWC of our great Party”.

Part of the statement reads; “It bears mentioning that the towering accomplishments of incumbent Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode John Fayemi, provided a solid predicate for this decisive victory. We thank you for your service to your State and Country.

“We pay a special tribute to the Governor Atiku Bagudu-led Campaign Council for discharging their assignment with extraordinary commitment and efficiency. We salute our dogged Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, our APC Governors, National Secretary, Sen. Iyiola Omisore, among other party leaders, for their highly valued contribution to this success”.