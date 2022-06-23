John Alechenu, Abuja

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party has set in motion plans to woo aggrieved members of the ruling All Progressives Congress who has indicted willingness to dump their party.

A high ranking party member who wished to remain anonymous, because he was not authorized to speak to the media on the issue told VANGUARD, in Abuja, on Thursday, that a machinery has already been set in motion.

The source said, “ We have commenced our outreach program to attract as many members of the National Assembly as possible into our fold.

“ I cannot go into details now because discussions are still ongoing but I can assure Nigerians that very soon, the APC will be swapping it’s majority position for the minority.

“The umbrella is big enough to accommodate all Nigerians. We all know the APC is not a political party it was simply a purpose built vehicle for a handful of individuals to grab power, now that Nigerians have seen the party for what it is, our party is now being considered as the better alternative.

“You know all politics is local, for now, we are reaching out to individual members through their colleagues who are members of our party and of course, our various caucuses in the two chambers. “

The party leader explained that although the task was “a bit difficult because we no longer have tickets to give,” those who respect the party enough to join would be highly considered “when we form government in 2023.”

Recall, only yesterday, the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, met with the party’s Senators who threatened to leave its fold after losing their tickets during the party primaries.

He acknowledged that the party was losing members especially at the National Assembly.

He, however, said, although he and other members of the leadership were worried, there was little they could do to stem the tide other than to appeal to them not to leave. End