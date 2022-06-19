.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPECIAL Project Director, Ughelli/Asaba Road Dualization Project, Chief Sunny Onuesoke and the Special Project Director, Transwarri Odetsekiri Road Project, Chief Otimeyin Adams, Saturday, congratulated Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on his emergence as running mate to the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The duo in a joint statement made available to Newsmen, said: “We the College of Special Project Directors, wish to join millions of Deltans and Nigerians to congratulate our Resourceful Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa on his nomination as the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“Ekwueme, over the years you have shown capacity and commitment to lead, this you put to action after your emergence as Governor of our dear State, Delta in 2015 through your human capital and infrastructural development initiative, which has transformed the lives of many Deltans, cities and communities across the State.

“We are confident that you will bring your wealth of experience to bear at the National level when elected alongside our Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in 2023.

“We want to use this medium to thank our former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the National Leadership of our great party, and all those who contributed to your choice as running mate.

“The choice of Governor Ifeanyi as the Vice Presidential candidate is the best choice PDP has made since 1999 after the formation of the party.

“Okowa’s Vice Presidential candidate of PDP is a win win master stroke against APC. Okowa’s victory is 100% vote from the Middle Belt, South East and of course 101% from the South South.

“Okowa’s Vice Presidential ticket is already a resounding victory ticket for PDP nationally. He remains the voice of the youths, women and the bridge between the old and young.”