…says his choice is a round peg in a round hole

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPEAKER of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated congratulated Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on his nomination as the running mate to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Presidential flagbearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Abubakar, Thursday, in Abuja picked Governor Okowa of Delta State as his running mate in the 2023 general elections.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, expressed joy at Alhaji Abubakar’s choice of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate, describing his nomination as a welcome development.

Oborevwori who is the PDP Governorship Candidate of the PDP in the State, described Governor Okowa as a core party loyalist, political strategist and a consummate politician with deep interest in the unity and development of the country.

The Speaker who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, said: “I wish to congratulate our dynamic and visionary Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on his emergence as the running mate to the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. We are extremely happy about the choice of our hard working Governor as the running mate to our incoming President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“We are very sure of victory in the forthcoming general elections as we are going to embark on massive grassroot mobilization for the party and the Presidential Candidate and his running mate. The choice of Governor Okowa is indeed a round peg in a round hole. To God be all the glory”.