By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

A serving member of the House of Representatives from Anambra State, Hon. Vincent Ekene Ofumelu has attributed his victory at the recent primaries of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the love of his constituents for him and his performance so far.

Speaking at a press conference where he was presented with his Certificate of Return in Abuja, Ofumelu who represents Oyi/Afamelum Federal Constituency of Anambra ultimately expressed his gratitude to God and the PDP for the opportunity to serve his people.

The lawmaker was among the lawmakers in the 9th Assembly that was favoured by the delegate system.

The lawmaker said that they were now battle-ready for the 2023 general elections in his constituency.

He said “I would start by thanking Almighty God. He who did it today would still do it tomorrow. I want to thank the good people of Oyi and Ayamelum Federal Constituency, more especially the delegates who deemed it fit to vote my very humble self, they call me Talk and Do in my locality.

“You know that politics is local. We are going for this war without fear or favour. We are going there without looking behind. Forward ever, backward never. I know that our good people, which we have served very well, would still repeat to assist us and vote us in to succeed again come 2023 election.

“It is not about whether the delegate system favoured us. When they were electing the delegates, I was not there. I allowed them to choose whomever that would be the delegates, but I knew they would vote me. It is the antecedents. It is things I have done for the constituencies and the things I am still doing and the ones I would still do. They know I have them in mind. I know whomever emerges delegates just like I told my people in my locality that whoever they must elect delegate must come from Oyi or Ayamelum. So, it is not coming from another constituency. Hence it is from my place, they would vote me. I know they would vote me.

“I would not say about another person or constituency, but concerning Anambra North or South, the election went transparently in the day time. INEC was there and witnessed it. PDP National was there to supervise everything. The state was there. All of them came together to witness the election. It went perfectly and transparently. All I knew was that my people would vote me in the delegate election. It has come and gone. I have to pray to God who has made it before to do it again”.

Also speaking at the conference, Senator Stella Oduah representing Anambra North Senatorial District hailed the delegates for voting en-masse during the primaries, stressing that the PDP candidates had strategies and the goodwill that will enable to combat the other political parties.

“What we want to assure them is definitely the victory is ours. By God’s grace we are going to win this and in winning this, all PDP will enjoy.

“About six of us are sitting members in the National Assembly and about six as well for state assembly. The rest are new people but with wonderful antecedents. For those who are already sitting, if you take Hon Lynda Ikpeazu who is representing Onitsha North and South, and Hon Vincent Ekene Ofumelu you will see that they have done so well, Hon. Ofumelu here has open roads where there was no road before,

you have to visit to see the remarkable work that is going and would continue going on,” She said.