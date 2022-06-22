By Dayo Johnson

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the Ondo State government, yesterday, traded words over a statement made by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on the nation’s security situation during the mass burial of the victims of the terrorist attack in the Owo area of the state.

Governor Akeredolu had lamented that the government was unable to protect the victims of the Owo massacre because of the security situation in the country.

The PDP, however, faulted the governor’s remarks at the burial, saying it was “a confirmation of what every sensible Nigerian has said about the APC government and its agents.”

PDP’s Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, in a statement, said: “Akeredolu’s qualification of the failure as ‘not because we have not tried but because those forces on the other side are evil and they have support’ amounts to begging the question.

“At least l appreciate the humility of the governor to openly admit the failure of the APC government, whether at the centre or home in Ondo State.

“It is a further proof as to the reason why such an evil government should not be allowed beyond 2023.”

Ondo govt reacts

But in a swift response, Governor Akeredolu, through his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said: “The assertion credited to the opposition shows its lack of empathy and respect for humanity.

“It is an unnecessary gloat that greatly offends the collective psyche of the people of the state.

“The PDP, which doesn’t know the limits of politics, is attempting to reap political capital at the expense of human lives. It is politics taken too far.

“It is very sad that the PDP, in its characteristic manner, has shown that it places politics above human lives.

“At this time when the state is still struggling with the pains of the heinous attack, the opposition party has found it convenient to scoop political gains from the excruciating pains inflicted on humanity by the incident.

“As we speak, the tombs of the deceased are even yet to dry, but the PDP couldn’t wait to dance on their graves. This infantile and inhumane brand of politics depicts what the party stands for.

“Akeredolu’s remark at the burial mass for the slain victims of Owo attack last Friday was a sober reflection of the overwhelming security situation in the country.

“It was a projection of the helpless situation the sub-nationals have found themselves under the government at the centre in a federation.

“The Governor’s remark was targeted at the need for the country to retrace its steps and adopt true federalism which encourages state police.

“This was a call that had been made even since the era of the PDP-led administration at the centre.

“Nevertheless, we are not prepared to join issues with the PDP over this matter. The lives of the slain victims are too important to us to trivialise in the public space.

“We will not prevent the PDP from sliding into this path of perfidy, but we shall not forget to warn against playing politics with the precious lives of the people of the state, and dishonouring the memories of the innocent compatriots who fell to the bullets of terrorists.”