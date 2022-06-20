.

** Challenges APC govt. to account for projects after 3 years

By David Odama

THE Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic party in Nasarawa State, Hon. David Ombugadu Monday unveiled Alhaji Yahaya Usman Ohinoyei as his running mate in the 2023 Governorship elections in the state.

This is even as the PDP Guber candidate has challenged the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC to tell the people of the state what they have done with the revenue that accrued to the state in the past three years

According to the Governorship candidate, the opposition party, the PDP was on a rescue mission in Nasarawa State stating that the people of Nasarawa State have had enough hard time under the administration of the ruling APC in the state.

Ombugadu who pledged to bridge the gap between the young, the old also said the party if given the opportunity in 2023 would ensure a sustainable Nasarawa that will stand the test of time.

While promising to be the bridge between the past, present and the future of Nasarawa the Lawmaker added that he will be a conciliatory bridge between what was, what is and what should be

According to the governorship candidate, his campaign organization in conjunction with the officials of the party has designed a framework to get Nasarawa working adding “We must leave nothing to chance; no stone must be left unturned in making sure we get to our desired point through meaningful resolutions.Nobody can ever clap with one hand; we are one big indivisible PDP family poised for a mission of bringing sanity to Nasarawa through purposeful governance”, the Lawmaker declared

Speaking while addressing the party faithful shortly after being announced as the PDP Governorship flag bearer running mate, Alhaji Yahaya Usman Ohinoyei thanked the party, the candidate and other stakeholders for considering him worthy and promised not to disappoint PDP or fail the people of Nasarawa whom he said are yearning for liberation .

Earlier, the state Chairman of the party, Barrister Francis Orogu had announced that the party was working ascideously to provide alternative leadership in the state.

Orogu urged the people to ensure that the experience in Ekiti state election is not replicated in Nasarawa if they were prepared for positive change in the state.