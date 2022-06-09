John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC), of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has constituted the National Campaign Council for the June 18, 2022 Ekiti State Governorship election.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party,

Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, late on Thursday.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, was named chairman of the 80 member committee.

Other members include: Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu Deputy Chairman, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal Member, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike Member, Udom Emmanuel Member and Amb. Taofeek Arapaja also a Member.

Other members include: Sen. Samuel N. Anyanwu , Arch. Setonji Kosheodo, Olasoji Adagunodo, Chief Dr. Ali Obasi Odefa, Chief Dan Osi Orbih , Hon. Debo Ologunagba, Prof. Stella Effa-Attoe and Dr. Ayo Fayose, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko and Eyitayo Jegede, SAN.

Others are: Chief Olabode George, CON, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, Sen. Biodun Olujimi Hon. Ladi Adebutu, Hon. Adekoya Adesegun Abdul-Majeed, Chief Jimi Agbaje, Sen. Ayo Akinyelure, Sen. Nicholas Tofowomo Member, Sen. Adenigba Fadahunsi and Mazi Samuel Ifeanyi Ohuabunwa among others.

Hon. Adedamola Adegbite was named as Administrative Secretary

The date for the inaugural meeting of the Campaign Council and other details will be announced in due course.