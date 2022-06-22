Dean of The School of Management and Social Sciences, Dr Sola Oni; Director of The Enterprise Development Center, Dr Peter Bamkole; PAU VC, Prof. Enase Okonedo; Dean of The School of Science and Technology, Dr Darlington Agholor and the Acting Dean of the School of Media and Communication, Dr Ngozi Okpara at the media parley to mark 20 years anniversary of the institution

By Nkiruka Nnorom & Elizabeth Osayande

Pan-Atlantic University, one of Nigerian topmost private institutions, has unveiled a five-year strategic plan from 2022 to 2026, while sharing its success stories and challenges in its 20 years existence.

As part of the five-year strategic plan, the varsity said that investment in people, more partnership with host communities, improvement on research and collaboration with private and public sectors were goals it sought to achieve.

Speaking at a hybrid media parley as part of the events to commemorate 20 years of its existence, Prof. Enase Okonedo, Vice Chancellor, PAU, reiterated that building more infrastructure, and funding were also things the varsity aimed to actualise within the stipulated time frame.

“We will improve more on our research as no university can succeed without quality research. We will also engage in teaching and learning that bring innovation. We have a good relationship with the community and we will be engaging in more partnership in the future between us and the community.

“We cannot do all we do without people. We need to invest in people, not only on the students, but people that work in the school. We would endeavour to continue to do more by investing in the local community, contributing to the success of individuals and businesses, and building competent professionals,” she said.

Prof. Okonedo said the varsity has evolved from one institution to six units with a modern museum that albeit operated on Christian tenets but has a pluralistic approach to education.

Her words: “PAU has a strong Christian identity. The truth we share is common to all humans. This is regardless of the fact that we have Christian identity, we have a strong pluralism and aims to approach the education of students in freedom and with freedom.

“We have evolved into an institution with just one school, but now has six main units, with the School of Science and Technology being the latest kid on the block; and a museum.” Prof. Okonedo said.

On the challenges and future plans of the school, the PAU VC stated that access to the school, although has been addressed by the Lagos state government and private individuals, remained a critical challenge to the school.

Speaking of the pioneer school that birthed PAU, Professor Chris Ogbechie, Dean, Lagos Business School (LBS), described LBS as the child that gave birth to its mother, saying : “LBS was founded thirty years ago, 10 years before PAU. From the onset, Lagos Business School has continued to be a world-class school that develops responsible leaders in management. Because of this, LBS places lots of emphasis on two areas which are Business Ethics and Sustainability. These two key areas are included in all programmes at LBS to ensure that the core values of integrity, professionalism, a spirit of service, mutual respect and community are upheld and lived out. The LBS MBA is rated number one in Africa.”

Dr Peter Bamkole, Director, The Enterprise Development Center (EDC) speaking, disclosed plans to open an innovation hub on the campus, saying that “This will be a space where businesses or individuals can bring real-life business ideas and issues for students and researchers to work on and solve.”

According to Bamkole, ethics is a course taught across all EDC programmes and instilled into the minds of business owners.