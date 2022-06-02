Prof. Sam Erugo, SAN, in this interview, spoke on last week’s Supreme Court dismissal of the suit by 36 governors challenging the regulation issued by the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, to guarantee financial autonomy for local governments, the invasion of the venue of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential primaries by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC; how to fix Nigeria’s education system, the controversy over who should come first in the order of protocol between the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA President and the Body of Senior Advocates at judiciary events, among others.

Last week, the Supreme Court dismissed the suit filed by 36 governors challenging the regulation issued by the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, to guarantee financial autonomy for local governments. What is your opinion on the issue?

We must commend the court for that decision which settles the matter from the legal perspective, and in line with the spirit of the 1999 Constitution. One hopes that the political angle could be fought by the relevant agencies. The battle to secure financial autonomy for the local government as the third tier of government under section 7 of the Constitution has continued unabated. The state and local government joint accounts have caused considerable disputations with the States acting with impunity, and sometimes forcing their cronies to be at the helm of affairs to sign off local government funds.

The essence of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU, regulatory guidelines is simply to entrench transparency in the financial transactions of the local government administration. The States have refused to allow this third tier of government to operate, simply because they want to divert funds due to that tier of government to private accounts. For that reason, the local government councils are rendered financially impotent and dependent on the States. It is a shame that the States will dance in the open, to this point, by resisting the subtle attempt to enthrone transparency in the process.

It will be recalled that the National Assembly recently passed a bill seeking to abolish the state-local government joint account and to establish a special account for direct remittance of allocations due from the federation account and state government to the local government councils. It is obvious the States will now allow the required concurrence of the States Houses of Assembly.

What is your reaction to the invasion of the venue of PDP Presidential Primaries by the EFCC? Do you think vote-buying or inducement can be checkmated through such invasion?

I think there are so many other cases of brazen corruption, and fraud generally, and this may be one of them, that the EFCC has not been able to send the right signals. From news reports, the fact of the dollar spree at the Convention is an open secret.

So, if I may ask, how many candidates, their agents or the delegates were interrogated or arrested? Something is definitely wrong with the current approach to fighting corruption. Such invasion cannot check the brazen impunity of politicians who believe that vote-buying and inducement remain the way to defeat opponents who pride in integrity.

For as long as people, particularly the highly placed, brazenly, and with impunity commit these crimes without punishment, the fight against corruption would not work. I always point to crime and punishment as one unsung aspect of rule of law.

Vote-buying and or inducement can only be checkmated through arrest and punishment for every such crime, including money laundering and corruption, no matter who is involved, then internal democracy within the parties, and generally education and empowerment of the citizens. Unfortunately, the Electoral Act failed to address these issues, and few provisions by the drafters that sought to enthrone internal democracy are being challenged from all corners. A shame!

The South-East has become a hot zone of killings and all manner of insecurity. What do you think can be done to tackle the situation in the region?

The solution to the insecurity lies on the State and security agencies who are armed by the state with taxpayers’ money. There is need for sincere political will. I also believe those in position have abdicated their responsibilities, and there is a lot of insincerity.

How would you assess President Buhari’s administration particularly in the area of human rights protection and rule of law?

The public rating is quite low, and it is difficult to think otherwise. Human rights protection and rule of law are at low ebb at this point.

What kind of President do you think Nigeria deserves in 2023 and should zoning or other political considerations be a factor to the emergence of such a person?

From recent events, it is obvious that we cannot have the kind of president that Nigeria deserves in 2023. You can be sure he must come from the list paraded by the two big political parties. Unfortunately, once again, it is money politics, and the North/South and religious divide will both play critical but retrogressive roles. As such we cannot get the best even from the list. Zoning is not really the issue, but the character of a President that Nigeria deserves in her diversity and current crises. This seems hard to find.

What do you think can be done to fix Nigeria’s education system to avoid incessant industrial action by university lecturers?

It is obvious that government can no longer fund the universities. The simple solution is to grant full autonomy to the universities so that they could charge reasonable tuition or fees, while the government can supplement through infrastructure development, regulation of standards, provision of scholarships to deserving indigent and special students, and making loans available to students.

It was revealed recently that the salaries of Supreme Court justices have remained the same in the past 13 years. What is the implication of such disclosure to the dispensation of justice?

Well, you know these Justices are very conservative and will hardly complain. The implication is the urgent need to review their salaries to make them comfortable to perform their constitutional roles. But the stagnation is not peculiar to the Justices. ASUU is also complaining about same 13 years of waiting for increment, and I am sure, many other public servants are in similar situations. One wonders why workers must complain before their welfare concerns are treated.

What do you make of the controversy over who should come first in the order of protocol between the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA President and the Body of Senior Advocates at judiciary events?

There should not be any controversy at all. In the legal profession, we have two orders of protocol/precedence – year of call to Bar and then year of attaining the Silk. All lawyers know that at judicial functions, the order of Senior Advocates must take precedence before NBA President. After all, in court, the NBA President does not belong to the Inner Bar by virtue of that position. So, he cannot sit in the front row or mention his matter before a Senior Advocate if he is not one.

Where the NBA President is a Senior Advocate, he must also respect the order of seniority in conferment. The order of protocol will not stop the NBA President, whether he is a SAN or not, from making representations on behalf of the Bar – that is more of political or official representation and not precedence.

Also, the delegate system adopted by most of the political parties, is it democratic enough, given the allegation that most of the delegates were heavily induced financially by the aspirants?

The delegate system as prescribed by the Electoral Act would have been democratic if it had not been hijacked by the governors. The delegate system ordinarily allows party members to elect delegates from the Ward to the State levels. That would have meant the delegates will be representatives of the party/people.

The current allegations stem from the fact that rather than allow ward congresses to freely elect the delegates, the governors and their agents simply produced a list of their supporters as delegates without any ward election. And they kept the list with them till the dates for primary elections, and surprised unwanted candidates with the list of delegates hitherto known only to the governors, or State leaders of the party.

This scheme was easy to perfect because the Act reduced the number to a manageable number. Unfortunately, the National Assembly rather than checkmate the mischief in the defunct Electoral Act unwittingly and inadvertently softened the ground for impunity by the governors in determining the delegates, and of course, who they will vote for. The result is that only members of the National Assembly who are close to their home governors are returning come 2023. One wonders who will check this mess!.