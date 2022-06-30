By Adeola Badru

A House of Representatives member, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, has expressed joy over the appointment of Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, as the Ag. Chief Justice of Nigeria, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Oluyole Federal Constituency representative, in a congratulatory message signed by her Media Aide, Olamilekan Olusada in Ibadan, described Justice Ariwoola as a game-changer who has all it takes to further enhance the Judicial sector in the country based on his wealth of experience and knowledge on the bench.

“As a citizen of Oyo State, Justice Ariwoola puts us on the map. May the Almighty Lord sit with him and by him as he performs his functions with dignity and honour. We are proud,” she said.

According to her: “We know the pedigree and high sense of patriotism he has displayed over the years and his impact right from his time as a Judge in Oyo state.”

“We strongly believe that the judiciary arm in the country would benefit significantly,” she added.

“On behalf of my constituency, we deem it fit to join Nigerians and other notable professionals to congratulate Justice Ariwoola, on his move to this highly celebrated position in our country.”