By Adeola Badru

Governing Council of the newly-established Federal Polytechnic, Ayede (FEDPA),Oyo State, has sought the support of all key stakeholders for the smooth take-off of the institution.

The governing council sought the support while meeting with host communities in Ogbomosoland during its on-the-spot assessment of the facilities in the institution.

Vanguard recalls that the Federal Government had, in February 2021, approved the institution’s establishment and consequently inaugurated a governing council, chaired by Prof. Dakas C.J. Dakas, for the polytechnic.

The council and the management team of the institution, in its task at hitting the ground running, paid a week-long visitation to the host communities in Ogbomosoland.

The team, in the course of its tour, visited Ayede community in Ogo-Oluwa Local Government Area and Iresaapa community in Surulere Local Government Area, hosting the permanent site and the temporary site of the institution respectively.

The team also engaged local government chairmen, traditional rulers and the divisional police officers in all the five council areas in Ogbomosoland.

The local government areas are: Ogo-Oluwa, Surulere, Orire, Ogbomoso North and South.

Dakas, during the tour, said that the visit had afforded the council the opportunity to engage the critical stakeholders in the host communities and seek areas of partnership and collaboration.

He emphasised that the institution wasn’t established in the air but on the communities’ lands, adding that it had, therefore, become imperative for the council to engage them as critical stakeholders and custodians of the new polytechnic.

“As critical stakeholders, it is important that the communities support, collaborate and work together with the council and the school management in order to achieve the objective for which it was established,” he said.

The chairman, who noted that security was very critical to the survival of any institution, urged the traditional rulers in the communities to work in partnership with the security agencies.

“Help us secure the institution, as we know that our country is faced with security challenge.”

Dakas also called on all the sons and daughters of the host communities to make their own respective contributions to the development of the institution.

According to him, such contributions can be in terms of physical development, stocking of the school library with books, supporting the institution with computers, electronic database and other relevant items.

He assured the communities of benefiting immensely from the presence of the polytechnic in their domains.

On when academic activities would resume, Dakas said that a team from National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) would soon visit the temporary and permanent sites of the institution for resource verification.

He said the council and the management were already in touch with Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), adding: “as soon as we get the green light from the regulatory body, we will swing into action.”

“We are confident that by the Grace of God and with the support of all the stakeholders, we will be able to realise our dream of commencing academic activities within the year,” he said.

Dakas urged all the critical stakeholders to contribute their quota to ensure that the institution achieved its goals.

He also commended the institution’s management, led by its Rector, Dr Taofeek Abdul-Hameed, for what it had been able to accomplish, adding that it should continue doing its best for the success of the polytechnic.

In their separate remarks, representative of the traditional ruler of Ayede community, Chief Adegbile Ajadi and the traditional ruler of Iresaapa community, Oba Moses Olayiwola, pledged their unflinching support for the council and the school management.

Ajadi appreciated the Federal Government for counting the community worthy of hosting the permanent site of the institution, stressing that 123.9 hectares of land was released for the school.

He also announced the donation of three buildings for use as temporary administrative offices at the permanent site.

Ajadi urged the Federal Government to expedite action on the take-off of academic activities in the school.

Also, Oba Olayiwola expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for establishing the institution in the area, saying that it would add to the economic growth of the town.

Chairman of Ogo-Oluwa Local Government Council, Mr Oluwaseun Adeoye, pledged his council’s support to the institution, being its host.

One of the coordinators of Ogbomoso Consultative Council, Chief Saka Balogun, assured the governing support, stating that Ogbomoso sons and daughters would work assiduously toward ensuring the successful take-off of academic activities in the institution.

Other members of the governing council on the visit were, Dr Mutiu Arowosafe, Mrs Chinwe Chigibo, Abdulmuminu Hasan and Mrs Muslimat Salau.

The school’s Registrar, Mr Akin Adesola, the Bursar, Rasheedat Oladepi and the Librarian, Mr Samuel Ogunniyi, were also part of the team.