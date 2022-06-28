…slams Makinde over employment of 60% of non Muslims for Arabic, Islamic schools in Oyo

By Adeola Badru

Ahead of the governorship election in Oyo State in 2023, an association of Muslim professionals and technocrats in Nigeria, “Political Awareness Group,” PAG, has urged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Sen. Teslim Folarin, to pick a fellow Muslim as his running mate.

The Chairman of the group, Barr. Abdul-Waheed Olowonjaye, gave the opinion on yesterday, during the stakeholders conference of the group held at the Oja’ba Central Mosque, Ibadan.

According to him, Muslim-Muslim ticket for the state in 2023 is very strategic, democratic and potent, adding that it was high time Muslims in the state put effect to that as a religious duty.

He said: “There are numerous hidden political treasures in the Muslims of Oyo State and Oke-Ogun in particular, if only he can he can explore it.”

“Former governors Ladoja and Ajimobi had taken such benefits in the past. APC has presented a Muslim as the running mate of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate.”

“The party has no choice if winning is the target, but to sustain this strategy. Democracy is a game of number. Moreso, Tinubu presidency is just agenda of all good citizens if Nigeria and the assignment of all legitimate Yoruba’s.”

“I urge Senator Teslim Folarin to emulate the national body of the party and pick a competent, qualified and diligent vibrant Muslim as his running mate for the upcoming gubernatorial election of 11th March, 2023.”

“It is indeed hight time we put effect to this as a religious duty. Muslim-Muslim ticket for Oyo in 2023 is very strategic, democratic and potent.”

“The government of Oyo State just released names of the teachers appointed for Arabic and Islamic schools under BESDA programme in the state.”

“About 60% of them are non-Muslims. Worse was done to us by the government during TESCOM employment and appointment of judges last year anyway.”

“I hope that Soun and Alaafin kingmakers shall be freed by the government from the shackles of Christendom soon.”

“At this juncture, I have to salute the courage of the deputy governor and that of the distinguished senator representing oyo South senatorial district in the red chambers. I also thank the IGP and the supreme court for upholding the truth on Hijab saga.”

“Any Muslim who is still in doubt that the upcoming general elections in Oyo State and Nigeria is more than mere voting but census and religious duty is per adventure living in the past.”

“Leadership is strictly for the Muslims. Take good care of your PVC. I thus enjoin INEC to extend registration to allow all eligible voters to register. This is in tandem with our law. For there to be hitch- free elections ASUU strike should be addressed now,” he added.