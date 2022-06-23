.

extends tenure of LG caretaker management committees

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola has sent names of four former Commissioner to the House of Assembly for reappointment after losing bids to pick the All Progressives Congress (APC’s) National Assembly tickets.

The Governor also forwarded names of two new nominees for appointment into the cabinet, Hon. Nike Omoworare and Bakare Akande Aleem.

Names of those forwarded for reappointment includes, Lateefat Giwa, who failed to pick the Osun West Senatorial District ticket, Dr Bode Olaonipekun, (contested Ila federal constituency House of Representatives ticket), Olubukola Olaboopo ( Ifelodun/Boripe/Odo-Otin house of representatives) Solagbade Oladepo ( Osogbo/Olorunda/Orolu/Irepodun house of representatives).

The letter forwarded by the Governor to the Speaker, Hon. Timothy Owoeye, read at plenary states, “In line with the provisions of Section 192(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as Amended, I hereby Present the under listed nominees for consideration and confirmation by the House of Assembly into the Position of Commissioners/Special Advisers in the state of Osun with a view to filling the vacant positions in the State Executive Council “.

Also, the House of Assembly granted the request of the Governor seeking reconfirmation and extension of tenure for Caretaker Management Committee in the Local Government Councils and Local Council Development Areas.

Owoeye, while reading the letter held that the request is in tandem with Section 3(A)(i) (ii) (III) of the State of Osun Local Government Administration and Amendment 7 Law,(2021).

The request letter read in part, “This is to bring to your notice that the 6 months term of the Caretaker Management Committee in the Local Government Councils, Local Council Development Areas will Expire on the 12th of July, 2022.