By Shina Abubakar

GOVERNOR Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, yesterday, inaugurated a state-of-the-art health faciliy and socio-economic related Federal Government projects in the state.

The inaugurated projects include 100-bed Mother and Child hospital, Oke-Oniti area, Osogbo; Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurial Centre, Dagbolu, also in the state capital, 80-bed Multipurpose Hospital, Iragbiji and Transit Home, and Vocational Centre for Abused Women and Girls, also in Iragbiji.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, Mrs. Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire said: “We are here to commission these projects that have been fully equipped for the benefit of the people of this community, and the skill acquisition centre will, no doubt, equip our people with requisite vocational rubrics to be self-sustaining and self-employed.”

Speaking while inaugurating the projects, Governor Oyetola said that his administration remains committed to the health and well-being of the people of the State.

He said: “The choice of the health sector as one of the preeminent sectoral drivers in our administration owes itself to the conviction that we would only be able to build a truly- sustainably virile economy to the extent to which our people enjoy quality, accessible and affordable healthcare.

“It must also be mentioned that the second facility, the Abused Women Transit Home, is unique in its conception as a solution centre for providing succour to women who are victims of abuse. This sprawling centre is impressively equipped with multidimensional skills acquisition facility alongside a hostel catering for over 100 people.