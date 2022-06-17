…Says no court nullified our primary

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday, dismissed reports that a court in Abuja had nullified Ekiti APC Governorship primary, 72 hours to the poll as a deliberate fabrication by those who are jittery and intimidated by popularity and mass appeal of its candidate, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji.

A statement by its state Publicity Secretary, Segun Dipe,the APC asked Ekiti voters and the public to regard the rumour as hopeless wish of some desperate politicians that cannot come to pass.

Dipe said: “The warped rumour is a de-marketing gimmick of some desperate opposition who are unmindful of the fact that they are causing further damage to their zero chances at the poll, instead of enhancing it.

“While we do not expect anyone to take such mindless and baseless rumour serious, we however owe the public the duty of care and assurance that they should disregard the rumour, which is farthest from the truth.

“Yes, there were some cases filed by some disgruntled elements regarding the governorship primaries we organized in January this year, which saw to the emergence of Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, as the candidate of our party, but none has gone beyond the preliminary stage and all of them have been transferred back to Ekiti for hearing.

“No High Court is sitting on any matter regarding our primary in Abuja as at today. Furthermore, every matter relating to the primary has been adjourned till September this year. To the best of our knowledge, none is up for hearing at the moment.”