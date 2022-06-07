Senator Ahmad Sani Rufai ( Yarima Bakura) has called for eternal vigilance as he condemned in its totality, the senseless, unwarranted and unprovoked massacre by agents of darkness at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, last Sunday.

This was contained in a release by his media aide, Olumide Lawal. Senator Yarima said he was highly disturbed and piqued by the senseless killing of innocent citizens who came purposely to worship God, but met their untimely death in such a tragic circumstance, that sent jitters to the spines of their fellow Nigerians.

Senator Yarima therefore call on all and sundry to be on their guards all round the clock and poll resources together to ensure effective intelligence gathering to nip in the bud, the barbaric activities of people with dark souls and evil practices, before they could put them into practice.

Senator Yarima therefore enjoin all security apparatus to be out in place to ensure, that the perpetrators of the heinous crime at OWO tare speedily arrested and brought to justice.

The first executive governor of Zamfara state condoles with text Catholic parish, the people of Owo, the families that lost their beloved ones in the dastardly act and fast and complete recovery for those receiving medical attention in various hospitals, occasioned by various degrees of injury sustained during the massacre. Senator Yarima prays for peace to reign in the country.