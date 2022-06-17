By Dayo Johnson & Levinus Nwabughiogu

AKURE — Commanders of the South West Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, yesterday, vowed not to allow a repeat of the terrorists attack at St Francis Catholic Church, in Owo, Ondo State.

This came as the House of Representatives urged the Federal Government to declare state of emergency on the various forest reserves in Owo/Ose Federal Constituency of Ondo State, to comb and fish out perpetrators of different crimes, including the recent attacks on a Catholic Church in the area.

It will be recalled that no fewer than 50 persons were killed, while over 100 were injured in the attack.

The Amotekun commanders were in Ondo State to condole with the government and Christian families in Owo, over the gruesome killings.

They include Gen. Joe Komolafe (retd), Ekiti; Colonel Olayinka Olayanju (retd), Oyo; retired Police Commissioner, David Ogun; Brig. Gen. B. B. Aderonbi (retd) and Brig. Gen. Isah Aderibigbe (retd), Osun State.

Speaking on behalf of others, the Ogun State Commander, CP Akinremi, said: “We are also here to assess the security situation and proffer our own solution with a view to ensuring that a repeat of this does not happen anywhere in the South West region again.

“We feel very sad about this attack, because these ‘animals’ invaded this ever peaceful town and massacred defenceless worshippers. It is a sad moment for us.

“So, we are here on condolence visit and to show solidarity to our leader, the chairman of our group, and also to access the extent of damages caused by the dastardly act. From there, we should be able to sit down and do some arithmetic.

“We are here for him and we will be ever ready to support him. This is not only an attack on Ondo, it is an attack on the Yoruba race and we the Amotekun will not condone that. That is why we have come to see him and give him the courage and wisdom to continue in the good manner he has been securing Ondo State.

“To Ondo State people, we want to reassure them that the executives of all the western states are determined to continue to ensure that security of lives and property are guaranteed. We want you all to be rest assured that even the federal government and all the security agencies are not leaving any stone unturned in apprehending the perpetrators of this dastardly act and ensuring that we prevent a repeat of it”

On his part, the Ondo state commander, Chief Adeleye who is also the Special Adviser to Ondo State Governor on Security Matters, among others, said “We need information everywhere to assist us in apprehending these people and prevent reoccurrence of this type of incident.

“It is very unfortunate that some criminals think they can test our will and determination that we enjoy safe environment in the South west.

“We want to assure them that we will do everything within our power that they are not just brought to book, but that any other person or group planning similar attack in any part of the south west states will have us to contend with.

House of Reps

Meanwhile, the House position followed resolutions to a motion under matters of urgent public importance on the recent killing of innocent worshipers in Owo presented by Adelegbe Oluwatimehin, representing Owo/Ose Federal Constituency of the State.

In the motion at the plenary, Oluwatimehin recalled the Sunday, June 5, 2022, massacre at Saint Francis Catholic Church, saying “The attack left behind over 50 persons dead in their own pool of blood and many more injured and presently on lifeline at the various hospitals and homes. A similar attack was carried out on Molege Community within Ose Local Government Area of the State at midnight of Thursday, the 6th day of January, 2022 where farmlands and houses were set ablaze and three persons were also killed.

“On Sunday, 23rd day of January, 2022, in the dead of the night, there was a deadly attack carried out on Okeluse Community of Ose Local Government Area of the State also by gunmen suspected to be the same Fulani herdsmen razing down farmlands, houses and left three persons dead;

“About November, 2021, a group of herdsmen killed the Olufon of Ifon in Ose Local Government, Oba Israel Adewusi, of blessed memory.

“In the last three weeks, 30 persons kidnapped at different locations in Ose Local Government and several millions have been collected in ransom payment; Four days ago, five people were kidnapped at Olufa in the same Ose Local Government and they are yet to be released. Just this morning Mr Speaker, sporadic shooting is going on in the communities of Okeluse, Molege and Arimogija in the same Ose Local Government.”

Oluwatimehin added that unless drastic security measures were put in place, similar attacks will continue to be carried out by the perpetrators until many communities were completely wiped out in the Local Government Area and other parts of the constituency.

Adopting the motion, the House directed the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, to quickly intervene to alleviate the suffering of the family members of those that lost their lives and injured by supplying them with essential relief materials.

Atiku donates N10 million

Meantime, the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has donated N10million to the victims of the terrorists attack at the St Francis Catholic, Owo, Ondo State.

Atiku, while paying a condolence visit to the Owo kingdom, condemned the killings of the armless worshipers on June 5, this year.

He was represented at the visit by the PDP Governorship candidate in the last governorship election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, SAN and members of the State Working Committee of the party.

Speaking at the palace of the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, among others, Atiku, said “the issue of insecurity is not about politics but we must stand with people who will ensure that we are out of the situation we currently find ourselves in this country.