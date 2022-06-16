.

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Commanders of the South West Security Network codenamed Amotekun, have vowed not to allow the repeat of the terrorists attack at St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state.

Recall that no fewer than 50 persons were killed while over 100 were injured during the attack.

They were in the state to condole with the state government and Christian family in Owo over the gruesome killings.

The commanders include General Joe Komolafe (rtd) Ekiti, Colonel Olayinka Olayanju (rtd), Oyo, Retired Police Commissioner, David Ajibola Akinremi Ogun and Brigadier General B.B. Aderonbi (rtd) and Brigadier General Isah Aderibigbe, Osun state.

Speaking on their behalf, the Ogun State commander, David Ajibola Akinremi said that they would synergise towards ensuring that a repeat of such attack does not happen again anywhere in the region.

” We are also here to assess the security situation and proffer our own solution with a view to ensuring that a repeat of this does not happen anywhere in the South West region again.

“We feel very sad about this attack, because these ‘animals’ invaded this ever peaceful town and massacred defenceless worshippers. it is a sad moment for us.

“So we are here on condolence visit and to show solidarity for our leader, the chairman of our group and also, to access the extent of the damages that caused by the dastardly act. From there, we should be able to sit down and do some arithmetic.

“We are here to assure him that we are here for him and we will be ever ready to support him. This is not only an attack on Ondo, it is an attack on the Yoruba race and we the Amotekun will not condole that.

“That is why we have come to see him and give him the courage and wisdom to continue in the good manner he has been securing Ondo State”, they said.

“To Ondo State people, we want to reassure them that the executives of all the western states are determined to continue to ensure that security of lives and property are guaranteed.

“We want you all to be rest assured that even the federal government and all the security agencies are not leaving any stone unturned in apprehending the perpetrators of this dastardly act and ensuring that we prevent a repeat of it”

On his part, the Ondo state commander, Chief Adetunji Adeleye who is also the Special Adviser to Ondo State Governor on Security Matters, appealed to residents to be vigilant, saying security is a business of all, it should not be limited to law enforcement agencies alone.

Adeleye said that “We needed information everywhere to assist us in apprehending these people and prevent reoccurrence of this type of incident.

He, however, thanked governments of the region for their immense contributions and supports towards ensuring that the Corps respond swiftly and checkmate criminal activities.

“It is very unfortunate that some criminals think they can test our will and determination that we enjoy safe environment in the South west.

“We want to assure them that we will do everything within our power that they are not just brought to book, but that any other person or group planning similar attack in any part of the south west state, will have us to contend with.

Bishop of Ondo Catholic Diocese, Jude Arogundade, who received them thanked them for the visit and charged them to fish out perpetrators of the ungodly act.

He, however, urged them to work together for the peace, harmony and stability of the South West States.

In the same vein, Deji of Akure and Chairman, Ondo State Council of Obas, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi who condemned the attack in strong terms, lauded the efforts of the Corps in the area of crime prevention which has earned them the confidence and respect of residents.

While praying for the timely arrest of the perpetrators, he assured the Corps of traditional rulers’ supports towards effective discharge of their responsibilities, that Yoruba land may continue to enjoy peace.

Responding, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, commended the Amotekun Commanders for effectively securing the Southwest region.

According to him, you are all trying your best to ensure peace reigns in Yoruba land. We know you have your own challenges. If only the Federal Government would support and allow you carry sophisticated weapons, no crime will be difficult for you to burst’, he said.

Oba Ogunoye however, appealed to the Federal Government on the need to transform the Amotekun Corps to State Police so as to effectively combat crimes and criminality in the region.