.

–— South-West govs to hold security meeting

–— We’re deeply pained, saddened, attack is on entire people of South-West zone

—– Akeredolu warns against visiting Southwest with war

–— As Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, AbdulRahman donates N75m to victims

Dayo Johnson Akure

Three governors from the ruling All Progressive Congress APC, have said that the terrorists attack at the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state was targeted at governor Rotimi Akeredolu for his role in the establishment of Amotekun in the region.

The governors include Prince Dapo Abiodun, Ogun, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos and Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Kwara.

They were in the state to pay condolence visit to Governor Akeredolu over the June 5th, 2022 terror attack in Owo.

Former governor of Ogun state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, was part of the entourage.

Speaking on behalf of the governor’s , Dapo Abiodun said that the six South-West region of the country would soon hold a security meeting on how to consolidate on the existing security system in the region.

” The attack was not just on the good people of Owo and Ondo State but the entire people of the South-West region.

“We have come this morning to commiserate with His Excellency and the good people of Owo and of course, Ondo State by extension.

” On behalf of our families and poeple and governments of Ogun, Kwara and the Lagos States on the very dastardly event that happened on the 5th of June, 2022, at the Catholic church in Owo.

“The news filtered in on the evening of the 5th and it came as a shock to all your brother Governors across the length and breadth of this country, but in particular those of us that come from the South-West zone.

“We find this attack not just an attack on the good people of Owo, or the good people of Ondo State but the entire poeple of the South-West zone.

“Of course we have met and we have condemned this act which we find as most unfortunate.

“Your Excellency, this is an attack too many. We know that you have been at the vanguard of ensuring peace and security for your poeple. In fact, you are the champion of the Amotekun in the South-West.

“We your brothers wonder if this is more personal because of the role you have played in ensuring that our zone is secured.

“One wonders if there is a particular reason this attack was launched in your hometown of Owo. We are deeply pained, we deeply saddened and we commiserate with you.

” We pray for the lives of the departed, we pray that the almighty God forgives their sins and accept their souls. We commiserate with their families, we sympathize with those that are still in the hospitals”, Governor Abiodun said.

Speaking, governor Akeredolu warned that the people of the Southwest will not tolerate another unprovoked attack on the region under any guise.

He said the people of Ondo State and Southwest region at large have always come to the country in peace and unity.

Akeredolu, who described the Owo attack as one too many, noted that the people of the Southwest region have always maintained peace and unity of the country.

He thanked the Governors for their solidarity while describing their visit as not just symbolic but important.

“We are part of this country and we have always come to this country in peace and we have maintained peace.

“We have been trying everytime to maintain Nigeria because we believe in Nigeria.

“Let someone point to an incident in which we left our enclave or we left this peaceful environment and went to cause problems in other places.

“Let them tell us. We have come to this country in peace, and now people want to visit us with war. You want to maim and kill us; it is not easy.

“It is a dreadful assault. I said to people that if we were at war and we were armed and faced ourselves, in one day 40 poeple would not die from our side. But this is not war, we were not at war.

“This is an assault on us, on our psyche. We cannot continue this way. We believe in this place, we believe in South-Western region, we believe in Yoruba. Is Yoruba part of the Nigeria we believe in? Yes.

“But I thank you for your solidarity. You have come all the time and we have always worked together, all of us.

“If you get to the scene, I’m sure it will bring tears out of your eyes. These criminals, these animals in human skin, what they did was horrendous.

“They did not come to kidnap, they did not come to steal, they took no dime. They went into the church and shot at everything within their sight”‘, the Governor lamented.

The Governors who later announced the donation N25m each, totaling N75m for the victims of the attack said that the region would soon meet to take a position to further consolidate and improve security architecture in the zone