By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Disturbed by the recent attack in the state by terrorists, the Ondo State House of Assembly weekend said it would soon amend the law establishing the State Security outfit, codenamed Amotekun, to deal with the spate of insecurity in the state.

The Chairman of the House Committee on information and Sports, Hon Gbenga Omole said this during a security summit, organized by Oka community in Akoko South-West council area of the state.

Omole said that ” the law after review, would give the Amotekun corps power to have access to improved technology and more sophisticated weapons to tackle security challenges.

“We (the Assembly), have been doing our best; of recent, we have to tinker with the Amotekun law.

“We are looking at the law to give more backings to Amotekun in terms of procurement of more sophisticated weapons and more technology to be deployed.

“So we are supporting the government (executive) in terms of security. That law is under the process of being amended to give more power to Amotekun.

Speaking at the summit, the traditional ruler of the town, the Olubaka of Oka Kingdom, Oba Yusuf Adeleye, said that security is a collective responsibility of the people.

“This is not the first time we are having this summit, but it is important to have this summit now, considering the various security challenges that we have been having and it is important to do this because we have to be vigilant now.

“We have to give kudos to the state government for establishing Amotekun corps and we give kudos to other security operatives.

“What happened in Owo on June 5 where unknown gunmen came to a church and killed over 40 people is an eye-opener that we have to be up and doing.

“We have to be vigilant; we have to know people around us; we have to take the issue of security serious more than ever because what happened in Owo could happen anywhere. We have to be proactive.

Speaking at the summit, a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Chief Adewole Ajakaiye, called for cooperation between the citizens and security agencies.

According to Ajakaye, “people must take their security seriously; so when someone is going out, you must be prepared for anything.

He lamented that “It will be foolish for anybody to travel early in the morning and in the night, If you are traveling, arm yourself with a dress you can run with.