— We’re after their sponsors – Ondo Amotekun Commander

—Recovers weapons, vehicle

—- Nabs 71 other criminals within one month

—- We’re not aware – Police

— Catholic Church, CAN, Olowo decline comments, want detailed information

—- It’s good news, but they should parade them – Victims brother

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Ondo state commander of the Security outfit codenamed Amotekun, Chief Àdetunji Adeleye, has said that the suspected killers of worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state have been arrested.

Recall that no fewer than 50 worshippers were gruesomely murdered by the killers during a morning mass on June 5, this year.

A mass burial of the victims took place last week Friday in the ancient town.

About 100 worshippers were injured during the attack.

Adeleye who briefed newsmen in Akure the state capital, said that the vehicle and of some weapons used by the suspected killers have been recovered by the security outfit.

He said that “As regards the owo incident, we have recovered the last vehicle they used for that operation and we made some arrests and we have also recover some vital things which we are working on.

“A number of people have been arrested concerning the Owo issue as well as a number of equipment.

“On that day, we pursued them to the point we recovered the vehicle and we are still pursing them

“We will get to the root, I can assure you that the perpetrators and their sponsors will be brought to book.

” They came on motorcycles and hijacked a Golf vehicle, that’s the vehicle we’ve recovered.

” We have successfully recovered the vehicle and will soon arrest all the killers.

Speaking on the 71 suspected criminals paraded, the commander said that “In the last fews weeks we have been under serious pressure of attack. In the same vain men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency have equally gone out after these criminals.

“We are parading 71 suspects. The suspects were arrested within the last one month for various offences ranging from armed robbery, cattle rustling, suspected kidnappers, rapists, fraudsters and human traffickers .

“The 71 suspects were picked while committing offences and others were tracked to their hideouts in forests.

“We have been able to get a cartel that specialises in stealing and dismantling motor bikes which we all know as okada.

“Also we were able to recover over 50 bikes during the operation from these criminals.

“We also got reports from some herdsmen that their cattle were stolen. We went after them and brough the cows back to the Fulani herdsmen that owns the cow.

“We have a group of small boys who are under 18 year olds that turned themselves into a cartel of criminals in a particular local government in Ondo State and armed themselves.

“They actually belong to a cult group called ‘Agbado’. We were able to arrest 12 out of the 17 members.

“We have about three to four suspected kidnappers and we intend to take most of these suspects, especially the ones we amhave concluded their investigations to the DPP and for their onward prosecution in court.

“We want to assure the good people of Ondo State that we will not rest on our oars untill we get to the bottom of ridding the state of criminal elements.

” There is no hidding place for them. They turned the heat on us and we have also turned the heat on them.

“Recently, the number of these sad occurrence in the nothern senatorial part of the state had been on the increase. We are intensifying all efforts to get to root of the mischievous and barbaric acts of these criminal elements

“So to the people in the northen senatorial district, especially in the bother towns in Akoko, we will continue with our operation clean up until when the very last of these criminals are driven out of these forest.

Adeleye said that “Amotekun men are working on the waters and land. What we don’t have for now and what we are pleading for is spead boat and gun boats to confront pirate on the seas.

He added that “our men are on the sea even without it, that is why you find out that we have relative peace in the coastal part of the state.

*** Police, Catholic Church, CAN, Olowo decline comments, want details

The Catholic Church declined to react to the arrest of the suspected killers.

In an interview, its Director of Communication, Rev. Father Augustine lkwu said that the church can’t react now until it has full information on the arrest of suspected killers of members of the church.

Also, the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN, Ondo state branch, speaking through it’s Public Relation Officer, Daisi Ajayi pleaded for time to get the full details of the arrest.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Funmi Odunlami said ” the police is not aware of any arrest. Our investigation is ongoing.

” We don’t have information on any arrest.

Also, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, said that he was yet to be briefed of any arrest.

According to him” l have not heard from the security outfit. Until am briefed, I cannot comment.

*** It’s good news, but they should parade them to the public- Victims brother

But, a brother to one of the victims, Ngozi Okechukwu said that ” if the report is correct, then it’s a good news.

” If truly the Amotekun have arrested the killers, they should not only tell us the numbers of those arrested, but parade them to the whole world to see.

” Until they do this, their story cannot be believed hundred percent.