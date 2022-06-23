By Dayo Johnson

A Non-Profit Organisation, Ogundare Foundation, has offered to give scholarship to no fewer than 20 children of victims of the Owo massacre at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, in Ondo State.

During a condolence visit to the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, the founder of the foundation, Oluwaseyi Ogundare, represented by the Back To School Project Team Lead, Ms Ayomide Akintade, sympathised with the monarch and the people of Owo.

Akintade informed the traditional ruler of the foundation’s planned project, tagged: Back To School Project, aimed at sponsoring the education of children of the victims who lost their lives in the Owo massacre.

She said: “The Back to School Project is aimed at ensuring that the children of the affected victims go back to school from any class they were in currently, till the completion of their tertiary education. This will be fully sponsored and funded by the Ogundare Foundation,

“The Ogundare Foundation, brought to life out of compassion to help the less privileged by being a haven away from home, creating shelter, and putting smiles on the faces of everyone, has embarked on a special project to ease the burdens of victims of the massacre.”

Receiving members of the foundation, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ogunoye, appreciated the foundation for their condolence visit and for also introducing a laudable project.

Oba Ogunoye said: “You have done well by planning to bring the children who lost their parents at the massacre back to school.

“The best way to develop the society is to educate the young ones because education is key to keeping the society in peace and harmony, if those who perpetrated the act were educated, they will know that such an act should not be done in a sane society.”

Oba Ogunoye commended the founder, Mr. Ogundare, for deeming it fit to bring the children back to school.