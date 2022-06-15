.

– No restriction of movement- Olowo

Dayo Johnson Akure

Worshippers of Ogun in Owo council area of Ondo State, will on Thursday conduct open rituals to curse the terrorists who attacked and killed worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

No fewer than 50 worshippers were gruesomely murdered by the terrorists who attacked the church on June 5, this year

The traditional ruler of the town, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye said there would be no restriction of movement.

Vanguard gathered that the event was scheduled for between 1pm – 3pm on Thursday.

Vanguard gathered that the purpose of the rituals was for the Ogun worshippers to conjure the power of Ogun to punish the terrorists that killed innocent worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church last week.

The Monarch’s Special Assistant Media, Samuel Adewale said that the invocation of ” Ogun curses was on perpetrators of the dastard attack on the Catholic Church in Owo”

According to him “the traditional step being taken by the worried stakeholders in the community,concerns all and sundry in the land, which hitherto require the cooperation of everybody.

“This scheduled traditional step for tomorrow, does not in any way disturb the normal daily routine of inhabitants and visitors alike in the ancient town,as there would be no restrictions to human and vehicular movements.

“Please note that, even the designated areas where the people incharge of the invocation are to perform the necessary rituals, are also free for movements but it is only that, there would be strict traffic control.

“To this end, no member of the public is disturbed to carry out his or her lawful economic and social activities as the programme will only last for one hour.

Adewale added that “Therefore, you are advised to go about your daily life activities without any molestation what so ever