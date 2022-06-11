By Dayo Johnson Akure

The National President of National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) Comrade Michael Nnachi, has donated cash to the nurse, Mrs Margaret Attah who lost both legs during the terrorists attack at the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

Nnachi who led other executive members of the association to visit the victim at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, condemned the unprovoked attack in entirety while praying for quick recovery of affected victims.

The association’s Secretary, Comrade Aina Emmanuel Oluwaseun, quoted Nnachi to have presented a medical financial assistance cheque to Nurse Margaret on behalf of National leadership of NANNM.

Oluwaseun said that the State Chairman of the Association, Comrade Kehinde Olomiye also presented an undisclosed amount in cheque on behalf of the Ondo State Council.

Other valuable materials were also donated by the National leadership of NANNM to affected victims in the various ward also visited.

The leadership NANNM appreciated efforts of the Medical Director and Nursing community in Owo especially those at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC Owo in ensuring quick recovery of the victims.

Nnachi condoled the governor Akeredolu, Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, the Bishop of Catholic, Diocese of Ondo, Jude Arogundade, the priest and parishioners of St Francis Catholic Church Owa-luwa, Owo as well as the people of Owo kingdom, and the traumatized families of the victims.