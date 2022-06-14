By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared a three day mourning over the Owo killings and directed flags to be flown at half mast.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, who announced this in a statement on Monday, explained that the action is to mourn the victims of the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, terrorist attack.

The decision to mourn the victims came at a Southwest Governors’ June 10 virtual meeting, which reviewed the security situation in the region.

The communique issued after the meeting was signed by Governors Rotimi Akeredolu, Ondo; Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti; Gboyega Oyetola, Osun; Dapo Abiodun, Ogun; Seyi Makinde, Oyo and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos.

The communique read in part: “The Governors condemned in very strong terms the horrendous crime perpetrated by terrorists against the people and residents of Owo, Ondo State and, by extension, the peace-loving people of the South-West.”

The meeting recommended an increase in the scope of surveillance of the activities of undocumented settlers by security agencies in all the states.

“The Governors, as Chief Security Officers, resolved to continue to assist the security agencies in crisis management and intelligence gathering at all times.”

Sanwo-Olu, therefore, urged residents and visitors to remain law-abiding and vigilant as the government is doing everything to ensure that peace continues to prevail in the state.