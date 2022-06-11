.

–— Calls for joint border patrol of sub-region by Amotekun to checkmate influx of criminal

Dayo Johnson Akure

The South-west conference of Speakers weekend described the terrorists attack at the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State was wicked and has caused havoc to many households.

It’s Chairman and the Speaker of the Ondo state House of Assembly, Rt Him, Bamidele Oloyelogun said in Akure Condemned the gruesome killings of innocent worshippers.

Oloyelogun, in a statement issued by the Assembly’s Director of lnformation Services, Sehinde Fanokun, lamented that scores of worshippers lost their lives in the incident.

The statement reads ” The Chairman South-west Speaker’s Conference who is the Speaker Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David has described as wicked, the attack on innocent people who were only performing religious obligation to their creator.

“Oleyelogun observed that the ancient town of Owo was known for peace before the strike by terrorists, thus causing havoc to many households affected by the ugly trend.

“The Chairman South-west Speakers’ Conference noted that members did well in passing the regional security network code-name ‘amotekun’ which he said has performed excellently in securing the South-west region.

“He called on other security agencies to intensify efforts and harmonise their operations with a view to securing the lives and property of people which are daily being threatened..

“Oleyelogun on behalf of other Speakers in the South-west region commended Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu for taking bold steps on security issues in the sub-region.

“While commiserating with the Governor, Owo community and the Roman Catholic community, the South-west Conference of Speakers called on residents to be vigilant and report strange movements in the community to law enforcement agents.

“The body of South-west Speakers also advised Governors in the sub-region to jointly embark on aeriel surveillance of the entire South-west, using helicopters or drones.

“The South-west conference of Speakers equally called on the South-western Security network, ‘amotekun’ to intesify efforts at joint border patrol of the sub-region to checkmate influx of criminal minded individuals.