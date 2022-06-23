— We’re not aware of any arrest- Police

—- We await full report – Catholic Church, CAN

—- We’ve not been fully briefed – Olowo

—- Good news if true, but parade them to the world – Victims brother

Dayo Johnson Akure

Divergent views have greeted the alleged arrest of suspected killers at the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state by the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun.

Recall that the state Commander of Amotekun, Chief Àdetunji Adeleye while addressing newsmen in Akure, said a number of the suspected killers have been arrested.

Adeleye also told newsmen that some weapons and the vehicle used by the killers have been recovered.

He however, declined to give the number of suspect arrested and also parade them before newsmen at the office of the security outfit in Akure.

Speaking with Vanguard, the spokesperson of the state police command, Funmi Odunlami said the command was ignorant of the said arrest.

Odunlami said that ” the police is not aware of any arrest. Our investigation is ongoing.

We don’t have information on any arrest – Catholic Church

Also, reacting to the said arrest, the Catholic Church declined to react to the arrest of the suspected killers.

In an interview, its Director of Communication, Rev. Father Augustine lkwu said that the church can’t react now until it has full information on the arrest of suspected killers of members of the church.

Also, the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN, Ondo state branch, speaking through it’s Public Relation Officer, Daisi Ajayi pleaded for time to get the full details of the arrest.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Funmi Odunlami said ” the police is not aware of any arrest. Our investigation is ongoing.

We don’t have information on any arrest – Olowo

On his part, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, said that he was yet to be briefed of any arrest.

According to him” l have not heard from the security outfit. Until am briefed, I cannot comment.

However, a brother to one of the victims, Ngozi Okechukwu in a telephone interview, said that ” if the report is correct, then it’s a good news.

” If truly the Amotekun have arrested the killers, they should not only tell us the numbers of those arrested, but parade them to the whole world to see.

Okechukwu said that ” Until they do this, their story cannot be believed hundred percent.

