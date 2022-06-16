.

Dayo Johnson Akure

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Atiku Abubakar, has donated N10million to the victims of the terrorists attack at the St Francis Catholic, Owo, Ondo State.

Atiku while paying a condolence visit to the Owo kingdom, condemned the killings of the armless worshipers on June 5, this year.

He was represented at the visit by the candidate of PDP in the last governorship election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede(SAN) and members of the State Working Committee of the party.

Speaking at the palace of the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, Atiku, lamented the the present security in the country.

According to him, “the issue of insecurity is not about politics but we must stand with people who will ensure that we are out of the situation we currently find ourselves in this country.

” I am here on behalf of my party, National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu,

the candidate of our party in the forthcoming presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the entire PDP members in Ondo state.

“Atiku Abubakar has directed that a sum of N10 million should be released for the treatment of the victims immediately.

“We are here to condole with you on the terror attack on the terror attack on St Francis Catholic, Owa-Iuwa Street, Owo. We pray that such a thing does not happen in our land again

“We can not continue like this. This is a call to duty for everyone one of us to be more vigilant, and conscious and must be ready to protect ourselves.

” This is not about politics. We must stand with people who will ensure that we are out of this situation we find ourselves in this country.”

In his response, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, appreciated the PDP presidential candidate for the donation.

He said, “when the incident happened, you sent a message and the message was soothing and it was balm to us.”

“Owo is a land of peace and we are accommodating. Nobody has ever conquered us and nobody will conquer us. We already taking steps to ensure that act does not happen again.

Oba Ogunoye said that “Eyitayo Jegede, you are a leader, calm, knowledgeable. You are a leader and you will continue to be a leader.”