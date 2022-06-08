By Dayo Johnson

The Ohaneze Ndigbo in Owo local government area, Ondo state has begun preparation for the purpose of taking corpses of its members who were killed at St Francis Catholic Church last Sunday to the South East

Chairman of Ohaneze in Owo local government, Anayo Okorie, said they have commenced meetings to discuss how to convey the bodies to their various states of the Southeast region.

“We are here to discuss the way forward for those that died. We cannot give you the actual figures of the Igbos that died because they were many.

“We are planning on how to take the bodies back home. It affected everybody that is why you see shops are still not open.”

He said the meetings would soon reach a conclusion on burial arrangements for the Igbos.

Meanwhile, business activities remained paralysed in the ancient town.