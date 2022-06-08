— Presents deceased list to Olowo, begs for land to bury victims

By Dayo Johnson

The Catholic Diocese of Ondo has made known the names of the 38 worshippers who lost their lives in the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State by the suspected terrorists last Sunday.

Bishop of the Ondo Diocese, Jude Arogundade who presented the list of the deceased to the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, insisted that 38 worshippers were murdered in the attack.

Arogundade had led the Catholic Bishops from the Ecclesiastical Provinces in the South-West Region to the palace of Olowo of Owo.

Recall, that the church and the state government had disagreed on the casualty figure.

The state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu in a statewide broadcast said that 22 persons died while 56 were injured.

Presented the list of the deceased to the traditional ruler, the Bishop insisted that 38 worshippers died in the attack.

The bishop who described the attack as evil said “the figure was from the record of the church and the list containing the names and the contacts of the deceased.

” We said the number of the people that died is 38. This is the list that contains their names and their contacts just to confirm the figure we gave out.

” What happened is bad it is only in a war situation that such things happen.”

Arogundade pleaded with the traditional ruler to give the church a land to bury the victims.

Responding, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye said he would consult with his chiefs on the request of the church in the provision of a land.

Oba Ogunoye promised to get back to the church.