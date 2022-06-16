Senate President, Ahmad Lawan

As Ondo monarch lashes FG over

insecurity; It won’t repeat itself —Olowo

By Dayo Johnson & Henry Umoru

ABUJA—THE Senate, yesterday, condemned the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo and the killing of worshippers, asking security agencies to, as a matter of urgency, investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to book.

The Senate has also urged the security agencies to deploy drones and helicopters to monitor forests and ungoverned areas in Nigeria to identify illegal camps of armed bandits throughout the country.

It, however, observed a minute’s silence in memory of victims of the Owo, attack, even as it commiserated with the families of the victims, the Catholic Church, the people and the government of Ondo State.

Resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a motion titled ‘Killing of Worshippers in Owo, Ondo State’, and sponsored by Senator Ajayi Boroffice.

Presenting the motion, Boroffice said: “The Senate notes with deep concern the attack on worshippers on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

“It notes with sadness that the attack on St Francis Catholic Church in Owo led to the killing of 40 worshippers and about 80 worshippers suffered various degrees of fatal injuries.

“The attackers deployed dynamite and heinously massacred aged persons, women and children at St Francis Catholic Church in Owo. Such massacre could lead to inter-religious conflicts and ethnic war in Nigeria.”

Monarch blasts FG over insecurity

This came as the Olijebu of Ijebu-Owo in Ondo State, Oba Kofoworola Ojomo, yesterday, slammed the Federal Government for failing to stem the tide of ongoing terror attacks across the country.

Ojomo said this while receiving members of the Krown Club Owo at his palace.

Reacting to the June 5 deadly attack, the monarch said: “The Federal Government does not value people’s security, as seen by gunmen’s audacity in committing mindless attacks on helpless citizens.

“We have less than 300 policemen to police activities here in Owo. The security of our people does not mean anything to the present administration. They are just waiting for the administration to end without any solution in sight.

“They are not giving enough encouragement to those at the state level to do what they should be doing.

“When criminals succeed with the first attack without apprehending them, the next attack will be bigger. So we have to find ways that it will not repeat itself.

“If not for the initiative of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the situation in this place could have been worse than this. But it seems this is a direct attack to intimidate us.”

Earlier, the members of the Krown Club, led by Yanju Alabi had visited the church where they donated N500, 000 to the victims of the attack.

During the visit, the members including Ademola Oshodi, Adesina Kareem, Owolabi Daramola and Olurotimi Asolo urged Owo sons and daughters to rally around the authorities to provide effective security in Owo and its environs.