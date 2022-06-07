…says attack an affront to the church

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Vicar General Pastoral and Director of Communications, Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Rev. Fr. Moses Iorapuu has decried Sunday’s attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State which claimed the lives of parishioners describing it as an affront to the Church and the people of God saying the people have a responsibility to defend themselves if the government fails to defend them.

The cleric in a statement issued in Makurdi condemned the attack and urged the government to act quickly to bring the culprits to book or be ready to face reactions that could be uncontrollable.

Vicar General Pastoral said: “The killings, again, brings to the fore, the volatility of the situation in the country. We have been crying that there is no safety for anyone and the responsibility of any government is to provide security for lives and property.

“But here the sacred chambers, the hallowed chambers, the holy sanctuary of God’s house is violated in such a flagrant manner where unidentified gunmen will enter a house of worship, in a church, during Mass and massacre people.

“It tells us that if God does not intervene and if we do not wake up, we will be heading towards a principe and there would be no return.

Fr. Iorapuu who described the killing as one, too many, lamented that situations where people were kidnapped and massacred in their homes, on their farms and in the market places had now moved to the church.

He said “that this happened on the day of Pentecost, when all christians mark the birth of christianity, is an affront against the church and the people of God.”

The cleric challenged anyone with a contrary evidence to put it forward saying “if not, the government should act and act quickly because if people are pushed this far, the reaction will be uncontrollable and we pray that our people are able to be guided by the love of Christ, the love of neighbours and we we pray for our enemies, those who hurt us and even those who kill us.

“Our God is a living God and by the power of the holy spirit, where the apostles on this day, were no longer cowards, I pray that we get out of our tepidity and stand for our rights and defend our rights and if the government fails to defend us, we have a responsibility to defend ourselves.”

While calling for water tight security around worship centres across the country, Fr. Iorapuu said, “this is the most clarion call for us to wake up now and ensure that security around parish houses, worship houses are secured and water tight.

Also lamenting the insecurity around schools in the country, the clergy said “if this is happening in far away Ondo state, that means we are encircled by our own enemies and the devil is right at our door.

“So I think the government needs to act and act quickly so that we have confidence in our government, in our security agencies, in our security agents and in Nigeria also.”