•Task govt on constant monitoring of operatives to punish, weed bad eggs

•Want private investigators, security outfits

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa and Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Following last Sunday’s massacre of Christian worshippers in Owo Ondo state by gun men, Nigerians have tasked the government on what must be done to stop the killings saying they were tired of government sending condolence messages to bereaved families.

According to Comrade Morris Alagoa, a Niger Delta environmentalist “while that last Sunday attack and killing has added to the increasing statistics pushing this country among the list of most unsecured spaces on Mother Earth, I must first of all condemn the act of wickedness and crime against humanity by perpetrators. Again, this condemnation extends to wherever such has happened and happening in the nation, no matter the region, ethnicity or religion of perpetrators and victims.

Having said that, let me say Nigerians are tired of hearing about condolences to bereaved families from the government; only actions that would effectively contain the ugly situation would be good enough. In this regard, the Federal Government should step up the police per citizens ratio in line with the United Nations recommended standard.

“Security operatives should be out to serve all Nigerians and not only to secure political office holders and heads of security agencies. “The commercialization of the police should be stopped, as all Nigerians need to be protected from harm, including their property. Instead of security operatives paid from our commonwealth doing selective security operations by guarding the rich in the society, private security outfits should be licensed to bridge the gap in that area so that there would be enough operatives to do what they were engaged to do for the country.

Private investigators should also be encouraged, especially experienced retired security personnel or those who qualifies by study or other acceptable criteria. Leaving the issue of security or crime in the hands of only formal security agencies too is not healthy as they can kill genuine matters which are of public interest.

“Apart from recruiting more qualified Nigerians into the relevant security agencies, efforts should be made for proper training and equipment of officers and men. “Locals should be engaged into these security agencies and posted back to their localities for effective monitoring, preventing and combating of related crimes.

The significance of local knowledge of the geography of the environment cannot be over emphasised. “Crimes should be followed up and investigate them to the logical conclusion by prosecuting perpetrators to serve as deterrent to others. No matter who is involved, the matter shouldn’t be swept under the carpet, but be followed through.

“There is also the need for government to come out and encourage citizens to report crime, especially giving lead to the arrest of suspects. Security operatives should be properly monitored to ensure bad eggs are punished and weeded.

Operatives should also be properly remunerated to boost their morale. If the gaps are bridged, it will take away the concerns law abiding citizens currently have, which necessitated calls for regional security outfits. I support call for regional security outfits, for self-defense or Nigerians should be allowed to bear arms.”

Eric Omare, a legal practitioner and former President, Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide said: “Government needs to increase intelligence gathering and be more proactive in preventing crime. It is a mark of failure of our security apparatus for us to be reactive all the time. And generally, I think there is need for general overhauling of the security apparatus to ensure result. Things are not working and there is something wrong somewhere. Something drastic needs to be done.”

Mr Chris Odi, a minority rights acactst and community leader said: “In the short run, government should re-jig the security architecture while in the long run, I think the government needs to begin to think seriously about state police. State governors cannot bear the appellation of chief security officers of their states when commissioners of police are not answerable to them. A central police as we have now is not working.

“The Owo massacre is a clear indication that the nation’s security apparatus is collapsing, if it has not already collapsed. The way forward, for me, is the decentralisation of the Police Force for us to have state police as practiced in the USA and other democracies, where every state has its own police.”

Akwa Ibom leaders and activists, on their part, stressed the need to ensure that a proper background check is done for persons being recruited into the various security agencies. Former member, House of Representatives, Hon Eseme Eyiboh, who is currently the APC candidate for Eket Federal constituency for next year’s general election, noted that “one cannot rule out the speculations that bad eggs in the security agencies maybe assisting the criminal elements to be successful in their attacks.

According to Eyiboh, “the recruitment process is faulty. How do we recruit people into security agencies. For instance if the Police want to recruit, they will take them to the training School and after that post them out. Did they take the trouble to do proper background check to know the character of those people and their background?”

Eyiboh also faulted the process where government appoints Security Heads based on political considerations instead of on merit.

“Again, the issue of killings, terrorism, kidnapping in the country is an outcome of poor security consciousness on the part of many Nigerians. These criminals live in the communities and most members of the communities know them, but they don’t report them to security agencies for fear of being killed” Eyiboh added.

In his contribution, the Executive director of COMMPART foundation for Justice and Peace Building, Mr, Saviour Akpan said government must take the issue of security of lives and property more seriously.

“Government must stop politicising security by sloganeering security. And government should equip our security organisations so that they would be able to carry out their duty in line with current security challenges.

“ Nigeria government must understand that security challenges are dynamic, our security forces should be proactive. Currently what we have in Nigeria is a reactive security strategy. And to be proactive is that they should ensure that our security situation is intelligence-led”, Akpan said.