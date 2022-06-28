Says investigation still ongoing

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Police at Force headquarters on Tuesday disclosed that to the best of its knowledge, no suspect or suspects have been arrested in connection with the gory and deadly attack at St. Francis Catholic Church that killed 40 worshippers and injured many others.

According to the Police, news of the arrest of some persons by Amotekun are news to the Police just like any other Nigerian as nobody was handed over to the Police.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi who made the disclosure at a briefing said the Special Squad dispatched to Owo to investigate the attack has not made any arrest other than the expended AK 47 pellets recoveries of unexploded IEDS.

“When the Nigerian Police Force arrest any suspect, we will let you (the public) know. For now we have not done anything like that (arrested anybody)”, he said.

Recall that the Police Investigators deployed to Owo recovered pellets of expended AK-47 ammunition while the Explosive Ordnance Devices – Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear Explosives (EOD-CBRNE) unit confirmed the use of Explosives as fragments of the IEDs used were found.

